Entertainment

Country singer Gavin Adcock rallies fans with ‘Charlie Kirk’ chant, says he'll 'make an impact for centuries'

Singer waved American flag while leading crowd chant at Missouri show

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Country singer Gavin Adcock ended his concert in an uproar, chanting "Charlie Kirk," honoring the activist after he was assassinated Wednesday.

Adcock performed at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, and concluded his show by acknowledging Kirk. The singer shared a video of the final moments of his Thursday night show on Instagram.

He led the crowd with a chant, shouting "Charlie Kirk," while holding up an American flag. Adcock was shirtless, wearing only a cowboy hat and a pair of jeans, while leading the crowd.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, JOSH DUHAMEL, JILLIAN MICHAELS DENOUNCE POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Gavin Adcock Charlie Kirk

Gavin Adcock honored Charlie Kirk at the end of his show in Missouri. (Getty Images)

He then waved the flag while the crowd led the chant. 

"Jesus loves every single one of you in this place tonight. Charlie Kirk's with Jesus. I want ya'll to say some thoughts and prayers tonight before you go to sleep. When you lay down by yourself or by your loved one, say some prayers for somebody that needs it. I appreciate every single one of ya'll. I hope you have a safe trip home," he said before ending his show.

"Jesus loves every single one of you in this place tonight. Charlie Kirk's with Jesus."

— Gavin Adcock

He captioned the video, shared to Instagram on Friday, writing, "I didn’t get the privilege of meeting Charlie Kirk, but anybody that loves Jesus is a friend of mine.

Gavin Adcock

Country singer Gavin Adcock told the crowd at his Missouri concert, "Jesus loves every single one of you in this place tonight. Charlie Kirk's with Jesus." (Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

"His outspoken beliefs were not silenced 2 days ago. His voice is now stronger than ever and will make an impact for centuries. There is not a thing in the world you can say to make this better, but my thoughts and prayers go out to every single person that is hurting from this horrible tragedy.

"Always stand up for what you believe. The truth is rare nowadays."

"His outspoken beliefs were not silenced 2 days ago. His voice is now stronger than ever and will make an impact for centuries."

— Gavin Adcock
Charlie Kirk speaking at church

Charlie Kirk was killed on Sept. 10. He was 31. (Rebecca Nobel/AFP via Getty Images)

Adcock included the Bible verse Psalms 97:10, "You who love the LORD, hate evil! He protects the lives of his godly people and rescues them from the power of the wicked."

Fox News Digital reached out to Adcock's representative for additional comment.

Kirk, who was killed Wednesday during a speaking engagement in Orem, Utah, was a well-known conservative activist.

Charlie Kirk smiling while throwing MAGA hats

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated during a speaking event in Utah. (Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Friday morning, Trump announced during a live appearance on "Fox & Friends" that an arrest was made in Kirk's murder.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm and obstruction of justice charges, according to a court affidavit. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Formal charges are expected early next week.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

