Charlie Kirk leaves behind powerful Christian faith legacy after tragic shooting

"Jesus defeated death so you can live," wrote Charlie Kirk in one of his last X posts this past Saturday.

The Turning Point USA founder is dead after he was shot Thursday at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk was a significant figure who inspired hundreds of young students, encouraging them not only in their political interests but also in leading lives guided by faith.

He married former Miss Arizona USA Erika Frantzve in May 2021. The couple has two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

Turning Point has a branch focused purely on faith, called TPUSA Faith, "dedicated to empowering Christians to put their faith into action."

"We engage, equip, and empower millions of grateful Americans who are prepared to defend our God-given rights, by giving them the tools to expose lies and articulate the connection between Faith and Freedom," the website says.

Pastor Rob McCoy, co-chair of Turning Point Faith, told Fox News Digital Wednesday that Kirk called him his pastor but that he prefers to be known as "his friend and greatest fan."

"He built it all with the power of the spoken word."

"My friend Charlie Kirk was murdered today by a coward," said McCoy. "His life will be remembered for many wonderful things — Charlie’s life will be remembered for many wonderful things."

McCoy said he is traveling to be with the Kirk family at this difficult time.

"He built it all with the power of the spoken word," said McCoy. "He never used violence but was threatened every day with violence by those who couldn’t contend with logic and truth — and now they have done to my friend what evil always does. It takes away life."

"Charlie did not die," said McCoy. "Instead, he has begun to truly live. His life was secured eternally by His Savior, Jesus Christ. This truth allowed Charlie to face every threat with courage because he didn’t fear death."

McCoy added, "All evil knows is death, and they derive power from death. Charlie lived for life and will be remembered for this. My heart is broken for his family — his wife Erika and his two precious children. Evil has not prevailed, and it will not win."

"Charlie lived for life and will be remembered for this."

McCoy recently stepped down after 25 years at Godspeak Calvary Chapel. Kirk was present at the ceremony.

"My church was the very first church he was invited to speak at," McCoy told Religion News Service in 2023.

"He didn’t think any church would want him," said McCoy.

American conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck told Fox News Digital that Kirk was a man of unwavering faith. Starbuck said he's known him a "long time."

"Aside from being a father, perhaps Charlie’s greatest achievement is talking about God to young people during a time when too many were afraid to do that," said Starbuck.

"The result has been a revival on college campuses all over the nation," he said. "It’s our responsibility to carry on his work now."

"Do Not Comply" author and former Prager University influencer Will Witt told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Kirk will be missed by millions of people.

"Charlie was one of the most godly men I knew, and he had a bold and courageous faith," said Witt.

Witt worked with TPUSA for two years, serving as a college ambassador and later speaking on panels and delivering speeches for the organization.

"[Charlie] had a faith that wasn’t just the moderate and normal faith you see from most, but a steadfast, brilliant and strong belief that inspired everyone around him," Witt added.

Pastor Robert Jeffress of Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital that Kirk had spoken at his church. He asked all Americans to pray for the Kirk family.

"The cold-blooded murder of Charlie Kirk is an illustration of what Jesus said, that Satan is alive and he's working in the world today," said Jeffress. "Jesus called Satan a murderer from the beginning. He is a thief who comes to kill, steal and destroy. And we need to be clear in condemning this act of violence against Charlie Kirk."

Jeffress said the best way to honor Kirk is to not allow his death to silence or deter Christians in any way from "speaking truth."

"The Bible says we need to be speaking the truth in love, and Charlie Kirk did that. Can we follow his example?" said Jeffress. "If we do, we are honoring his life. And let me say very quickly here that for a believer like Charlie Kirk, we know where he is."

Jeffress added, "The Bible promises that when we're absent from the body, we're at home with Jesus Christ. And one day those of us who know Christ as Charlie did will be reunited forever in heaven."