Charlie Kirk assassination: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Josh Duhamel, Jillian Michaels denounce political violence

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, celebrities on both sides of the aisle are calling for change.

Kirk, who was killed Wednesday during a speaking engagement in Orem, Utah, was a well-known conservative activist. Despite the often heated political climate in Hollywood, it seems one thing many can agree on is that there's no justification for this type of violence.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a former Republican governor of California who in recent years has been extremely critical of the party, took to social media following the shooting to urge people to come together in the wake of the tragedy.

"My heart is with Charlie Kirk’s family, and with the United States," he wrote on X. "Politics has become a disease in this country, and it’s deadly. But don’t listen to the pessimists who say there is no cure. There is a cure. It is inside of us. We must find our better angels and walk back from the extremes. If we can’t agree on anything else, we must find agreement that we don’t solve our debates with violence."

Schwarzenegger added, "This is a horrible tragedy. May it also be a moment for everyone to rediscover their humanity."

Actor Josh Duhamel took a similar stance. He posted a photo of Kirk with his wife and two children on Instagram with the caption, "RIP Charlie Kirk. Please remember, no matter what your political beliefs, that this man had a wife and 2 beautiful children who no longer have him. Please pray for this madness to stop."

Jillian Michaels, who told Fox News Digital that she's personally "more centrist," shared on X following the shooting that even though she and Kirk "did not see eye to eye on certain topics," he still welcomed her to events and onto his podcast.

"The hatred that has seeped into our culture must stop," she wrote. "If we give in to this anger, if we allow hate to breed hate, we lose not only lives but our very humanity. We have got to reject this darkness — in our media, in our politics, and within ourselves. Let's take the pain of this loss as a solemn call to ensure it never happens again. All of our leaders on both sides of the aisle, of all colors, all genders, and all orientations need to set a better example. Come together. Choose empathy, understanding, and unity — in honor of Charlie, for the sake of our culture, and the well-being of generations to come. Rest in peace, Charlie."

Actress Melissa Gilbert posted about Kirk on Instagram shortly after the news of the shooting broke.

The "Little House on the Prairie" star wrote in part, "I've never agreed with Mr. Kirk but I do believe in his (and everyone's) right to express himself without the fear of being shot."

Maria Shriver, who was married to Schwarzenegger as he served as California's governor and who has often spoken about the need to put country over party, shared her own passionate statement.

"We should all condemn political violence," she wrote on X. "A young life cut down. A young family left to pick up the pieces. This is not just a tragedy for his family. This is a tragedy for our country. No matter where you are on political spectrum. This is something we can all condemn. This is a moment to stop, reflect, and reassess. Gun violence must be stopped. None of us are safe."

Rosie O'Donnell has made waves for her political commentary, as well as her public feud with President Donald Trump. The former talk show host moved to Ireland earlier this year because, as she explained in a TikTok video, she felt it was the "safest" thing for her family.

Despite her outspoken stance against Trump and many other prominent Republicans, she shared a photo of Kirk on Instagram Wednesday and wrote, "No just no - do not become the murderer - this is wrong on every level."

Jana Kramer asked for prayers for Kirk's family on her Instagram story after his death, where she also shared a message condemning the shooter's actions.

"We can disagree, have different views, share our truths …but what happened today and other days that end in violence and murder… No," she wrote.

Friday morning, Trump announced during a live appearance on "Fox & Friends" that an arrest was made in Kirk's murder.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice charges, according to a court affidavit. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Formal charges are expected early next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.