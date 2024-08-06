Country singer Carly Pearce lashes out during concert: 'Get the f--- out of my show'

Country singer Carly Pearce eviscerated a heckler last week while performing at WE Fest in Minnesota, giving the man an earful before kicking him out altogether.

Video shared to TikTok captured the heated incident and showed a man being escorted out of the Soo Pass Ranch, where the festival was held.

"Get out of my show," the 34-year-old shouted from the stage, pointing directly at someone. "If you're gonna be an a--hole, you're gonna have to say it to me and get the f--- out of my show."

"I do not have time for d---s," she said, garnering roars from the crowd. "See you later!"

A representative for Pearce did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on what sparked the incident. Several users on social media, including the person that shared the video, have claimed that Pearce was speaking directly to the crowd about her life when a man shouted, "No one cares."

Additional video taken from moments after the man was kicked out shows Pearce apologizing to her father, who had attended the show. "My dad is right here, and I think he's gonna have a heart attack," she said.

"I'm sorry Daddy, but if you're an a--hole, you have to leave."

"As I was saying, are we having a good time so far?" the Grammy Award-winner asked her animated crowd. "I grew up in a small town in Kentucky and literally the only thing that I ever wanted to do from the time I was 5 years old was sing country music."

Pearce has been amassing fans and experiencing success since 2017, when her single "Every Little Thing" garnered interest on satellite radio.

Just two months ago, the Kentucky native announced she was dealing with a heart issue, telling her followers that she'd always been transparent and that her health was no exception.

Pearce said she was diagnosed with pericarditis, described by the Cleveland Clinic as "an inflammation of the pericardium or sac that contains your heart."

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road; it's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I am healing to alter my shows a little bit," she explained. "So if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now and that doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be completely fine, it just means right now I've gotta really take this seriously,"

Pearce is currently touring with fellow country musician Tim McGraw. Their next performance is in Albuquerque on Aug. 24.