CMT Music Award winner Carly Pearce shares what it’s like touring with Tim McGraw: ‘One of the pioneers’

Carly Pearce has nothing but good things to say about fellow country star Tim McGraw.

"Tim McGraw is one of those artists that you forget how many decades he has had hits and has been successful and continues to elevate," she told Fox News Digital at Sunday night's CMT Music Awards.

She added, "It's such a joy for me, I'm a ‘90s country fan through and through, I grew up on ’90s country, so to be able to be on tour with one of the pioneers… and he is the sweetest, kindest, most humble, genuine person."

"So we're having a really good time, and I'm learning what it means to be a country music star from the best."

Pearce, who won the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards for the music video for her song "We Don't Fight Anymore" with Chris Stapleton, is currently touring with McGraw.

The "Live Like You Were Dying" hitmaker's "Standing Room Only" tour is set to continue through June, with Pearce listed as a special guest on all remaining dates. She began performing with him when the tour began in March.

In September, Pearce had more glowing things to say about McGraw, telling Fox News Digital, "I think he's just as hard of a worker now as he was when he first started, and he's also just a really kind person. He's very humble and not that you don't know that about him, I'm sure that everybody does, but just being another artist, I feel like he champions young artists and really tries to make them feel welcome and really is paying attention to what we're all doing in the next generation."

Pearce continued, "I think, not everybody does that, and I think he knows what he's doing."

The "What He Didn't Do" singer also praised McGraw's "impressive" physique, while honoring him as one of the biggest artists of all time in the country music universe.

"I mean, Tim's one of the biggest artists of all time in our format. I think he's always had great songs and always let the song lead, which I think is something that's really important in country music," Pearce said.

"Also, I mean, what I think is most impressive about Tim and what I look at as being so admirable is the way that he has continued to stretch his career over three decades and continue to evolve and change with the times and remained current and taken risks and done so many different things outside of music that has kept him relevant."

She continued, "His name and star power grow in a way that not very many artists get to do. So, I'm just really impressed with all of that, and I'm also impressed with how good of shape he's in. You know, it's pretty nuts. [He] looks better than most people my age," she teased.

Pearce, 33, began her career by performing at Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, as a teenager. When she was 19, she made the move to Nashville to pursue a music career.

In 2017, her breakout single, "Every Little Thing," was released. She began touring with popular artists like Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, and since then, she's continued to experience success with songs like "I Hope You're Happy Now" and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

