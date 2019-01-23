Carly Pearce fires back at body-shamer on social media: 'Think before you speak'

Carly Pearce is not tolerating any body-shaming. The country star is speaking out regarding an extremely rude message about her weight.

Sunday night (Jan. 20), Pearce shared messages from an Instagram follower who took recent images of her performing, zoomed in on her waistline, and went so far as to ask if she was pregnant.

Although she certainly could have been a lot more vicious, Pearce's response was nothing short of classy, inspiring and honest. She even took care to block the identity of who sent the nasty messages.

"Last night, I got offstage on a high from an amazing show in Iowa, where I headlined my second show of the weekend, hearing the entire crowd sing the words to my songs. I checked my messages as I do every night after a show because I love y'all and love to see the fun you've had at the show, and then I saw these 2 messages," Pearce posted with the screenshots.

"Honestly I'm still in disbelief but I wanted to share this with you because I feel like this is important (especially for women) to see that WORDS ARE POWERFUL & no matter what, THINK BEFORE YOU SPEAK and BE KIND. Body Shaming & Bullying ARE NEVER OKAY." Pearce wrote in her Instagram caption.

Country stars were quick to show support of Pearce's statement. Fiancé Michael Ray was her biggest cheerleader, commenting, "I am so proud of you for doing this! You are the most beautiful human inside and out. I Love you babe."

Maren Morris, who herself is no stranger to speaking out against body-shaming and cyberbullying, replied "You are a saint for blurring their identity out. F--- EMMMM. You’re beautiful and are a headliner now, and they’re just a troll headlining their basement."

"The Bachelor's" Colton Underwood added, "It's harder to choose kindness these days. Keep killing it and enjoy the people that lift you up."

Other country ladies showed support for Pearce's message. Lindsay Ell, Cassadee Pope, Lucie Silvas, The Sisterhood's Alyssa Bonagura, Naomi Cooke of Runaway June, Jamie Lynn Spears, Lee Ann Womack, and Kelleigh Bannen all commented, showering love and support.

Many male country artists left encouraging comments as well. Craig Campbell, Joe Diffie, Chuck Wicks, and members of Home Free all reached out to the singer.

Pearce debuted her latest single, "Closer to You" to rave reviews. She also has a new album currently in the works, and even hinted at a collaboration with her fiancé Ray.