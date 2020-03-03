Country stars rally around Nashville tornado victims: 'We are all with you'

In the wake of powerful tornadoes devastating central Tennessee, country stars who either live in the state or simply wanted to express support to its shaken residents took to social media to share their prayers, condolences, and, in some cases, to reveal that they and their families were OK.

A powerful storm system produced at least two tornadoes that struck central Tennessee early on Tuesday morning, including one that caused significant damage near downtown Nashville and left several people dead.

The tornado near downtown Nashville lit up the night sky with flashes of light as transformers blew and the storm reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.

Carrie Underwood, who calls Nashville home, was out of town when the tornadoes touched down but appeared on the “TODAY” show Tuesday to reveal that her husband and kids were unharmed thanks to a safe room they have in their home.

Dolly Parton, who also lives in Nashville, posted a video message revealing that she’s OK and telling those not as fortunate that she’s with them.

“We had a lot of damage out in our area. I know a lot of Nashville was just devastated with the storms, and I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you and hope that your family is OK and your property is going to get mended soon, get your lights back on,” Parton says in the video. “But just wanted you to know that you’re being thought of and we love you and sorry that it all happened to all of us.”

The country music royalty were just two of the many country stars to share messages of grief and hope.

Dierks Bentley revealed he was safe and showed some scary video of the storm rolling into the city.

"We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does," he wrote.

"Morning prayer Lord my beloved home area got hit hard last night,I pray for the families who lost loved ones, the families who lost their homes and the ones suffering anguish,confusion and whose lives have been turned upside down Lord heal, restore and comfort God bless Tennessee," wrote country singer Charlie Daniels.

"Thankful to God that my family is ok after the #nashvilletornado and thinking about folks who lost someone last night. Sections of town are ripped apart...Hoping we see no more injuries or loss of life," John Rich tweeted Tuesday.

"Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing," Kelsea Ballerini wrote.

"east nashville 💔," music duo Dan and Shay noted.

"The dogs, our home and I are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. My thoughts are with those who lost their homes and businesses during this crazy tornado. The storms aren’t over so stay safe and sheltered, Nashville," Cassadee Pope revealed.

"I’m devastated by the news coming out of Nashville right now. Praying everyone is safe. So many favourite places are just gone. #NashvilleTornado," Nashville star Sam Palladio wrote.

"For all reaching out asking if the show is ok... everyone with our team is safe in Nashville. Thank you for reaching out and caring. There are a lot of people who aren't in our area though so please keep your prayers out for them," the "Bobby Bones Show" wrote on its official account.

"I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home," singer Jake Owen tweeted.

"My family and I are safe and sound, but this morning reveals terrible damage to this beautiful city. Lives lost. Homes, schools, & businesses destroyed. Our hearts and prayers go out to those most deeply affected, and soon our hands will. Nashville will rise and lift the broken," wrote Charles Esten.

