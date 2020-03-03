Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weather

Tornadoes strike Nashville, central Tennessee: See the damage

Nashville tornado leaves several dead as severe weather strikes Tennessee.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_AP20063499556867.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A woman walks past buildings damaged by storms in Nashville, Tenn., March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.
    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_AP20063500338261.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The tornado near downtown Nashville lit up the night sky with flashes of light as transformers blew and the storm reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20063444322918.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A car crushed by a tree sits on a street after a tornado touched down in Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_AP20063494929882.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A man makes his way through debris following a deadly tornado in Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_AP20063496169268.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Emergency crews are assessing the damage of the tornadoes that started to touch down around 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20063451357396.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The American Red Cross of Tennessee said on its Twitter account that a shelter had been opened for displaced residents downtown at the Nashville Farmers Market, just north of the state capital.
    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20063498948504.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    "It sounded like someone was just throwing bricks at the windows," a man named Mark told FOX17 in one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20063498123723.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Storm debris litters a street following a deadly tornado in Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
    AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_AP20063363256466.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Bricks from a collapsed wall at the Geist restaurant litter the ground after a tornado touched down in downtown Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
    Alex Carlson via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_GettyImages-1204870752.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The Basement East sits heavily damaged in the East Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Image 1 of 9

Recommended