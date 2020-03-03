Deadly tornadoes strike Nashville overnight, 2 dead: police

A powerful storm that produced at least two tornadoes struck Nashville early on Tuesday morning, killing two people and causing significant damage to much of the city's downtown.

The two victims were from East Nashville, according to local police. Earlier reports suggested there were no injuries.

Residents captured striking images of lightning strikes that turned the sky into purple and pink colors as the first tornado started barreling through the city around 1 a.m. It left a trail of damage along its path towards the city's eastern section.

"Overall, it's a pretty messy looking night for all of Middle Tennessee," said Brittney Whitehead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. Residents were advised to take cover in some areas.

Emergency crews are assessing the damage of the tornadoes that started to touch down around 12:39 a.m.

After the first tornado, two warnings were issued a short time later in Putnam County, east of Nashville, which the NWS confirmed.

"We are responding to reports of [approximately] 40 structure collapses around Nashville," the Nashville Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

Homes and cars were damaged and streets were covered with half-fallen trees and other debris, according to the paper. Some structures were reduced to rubble and left unrecognizable.

Photos also showed dozens of people carrying their belongings in the street after the storm hit.

The Basement East, a live music venue, reportedly "sustained significant damage, but all those inside are OK," the venue's Twitter account said.

"At this time we have multiple power lines in both directions on Centennial Boulevard, which is causing the roads to be blocked," said Lt. John Wheeler, with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Information on the damage to polling stations is being collected as they open for Super Tuesday, Jeff Roberts of the Elections Commission said in a statement. Any voter whose precinct is impacted by tornadoes can vote at the Election Commission Offices. Pools start opening around 7 a.m. and vary by county.

A reported gas leak also forced an evacuation of the IMT building in the Germantown community, according to WSMV-TV.

The NSW had declared the storm "a severe threat" yesterday morning, adding "a tornado can't be ruled out."

