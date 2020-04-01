Country music star John Rich premieres new coronavirus quarantine song 'Stay Home'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Country music star John Rich is trying to bring a smile to people's faces amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The musician, who is also a host on Fox Nation, appeared on "The Logan Sekulow ReProgram" radio show on Wednesday to debut his new brand new quarantine single with Big & Rich titled “Stay Home," which is available everywhere now.

"I saw the President on TV going, ‘I just want all Americans to stay home. Just stay home. Just be good people and stay home. Just stay home,'” Rich explained on the show. "And he kept saying that and I went, ‘Okay, that’s the public service announcement for America. I’m going to see if I can write it.’”

The 46-year-old said the song came together quickly with the help of a few friends.

"I called up my buddy Charlie (Pennachio) and my buddy T.J. (McDaniel), and then I called up Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers whose one of the silliest, craziest guys in the world and I got them all on a conference call… and in about 42 minutes the four of us had finished writing the song ‘Stay Home.’ Called up Kenny and Kenny rolled out of his chair laughing so hard and said, ‘we gotta record this now!’" Rich described.

"It’s a terribly serious situation, obviously, but the flip side of it is, you look at just some of the absurdity of what’s going on right now in your house and for how long this is going to be going on,” Rich said. "We gotta have some kind of relief from that.”

Worldwide, about 900,000 people have been infected and over 44,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real figures are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, differences in counting the dead and large numbers of mild cases that have gone unreported.

The U.S. recorded over 190,000 infections and more than 4,100 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.