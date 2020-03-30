Fox News’ new America Together spotlights uplifting stories during coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News Media on Monday announced a new feature, America Together, that puts a spotlight on inspiring stories during the coronavirus pandemic.

America Together will be available on Fox News Channel and the network’s digital platforms, with all content housed on FoxNews.com. Uplifting stories of volunteers, first responders, charitable efforts, everyday Americans helping each other and other acts of coronavirus-era heroism will be told as part of the initiative.

Fox News continues to provide the latest information and news regarding the coronavirus pandemic on a variety of platforms.

Last week, President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force joined Fox News anchors Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer for a virtual town hall that allowed Americans to ask questions directly to the president and his team.

Faulkner has also been holding special Q&A segments related to the pandemic on a regular basis during “Outnumbered Overtime,” often speaking with the nation’s top medical experts. The “Bill Hemmer Reports” namesake also anchors a nightly three-minute live coronavirus report weekdays at 6 p.m. EST on local FOX affiliates.

Reporting the latest coronavirus news isn’t the only way Fox News personalities have been pitching in during the pandemic.

Fox News anchor Dana Perino has been reading books to children stuck during the pandemic; Fox Nation aired a special concert with country music star John Rich in front of its paywall; and Fox News contributor Rachel Campos Duffy sent her fellow Americans a message from the bedside of her infant daughter, who recently underwent successful heart surgery.

FoxNews.com is also streaming religious services weekly at the Tree of Life synagogue and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Fox Corporation announced earlier this month that unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations is available during the pandemic so all Americans can access the latest news and information.

Fox News is available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, FOX.com and the FOX NOW app. FOX’s 29 owned-and-operated television stations are available for free on FOX.com and the FOX NOW app.

On Sunday night, Fox teamed up with iHeart Media for a special “Living Room Concert” to raise money for coronavirus victims and first responders.