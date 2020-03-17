Coronavirus halts production of 'The Young and The Restless,' 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

"The Bold and The Beautiful" and "The Young and The Restless" are the latest shows to halt production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension for both soap operas goes into effect Tuesday and production will remain on hiatus for two weeks, according to Deadline.

Representatives for Sony Pictures Television, CBS and the shows' respective production companies did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

On Monday, "The Bold and the Beautiful" viewers were informed the episode would be available to watch online due to news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic taking precedence.

According to Deadline, "The Young and The Restless" was recently renewed for four more years, while "The Bold and the Beautiful" is already in a three-year contract that ends in 2022.

The soaps join an already long list of television shows that have halted production since the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS already suspended production of "The Amazing Race" and "Survivor," while "Riverdale" was suspended in Canada and production for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in Prague was canceled.

Similarly, production for "Grey's Anatomy," "Grace and Frankie," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Chicago Fire" and more have all been put on pause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.