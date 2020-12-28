Composer and singer Armando Manzanero dead at 85 after reported coroanvirus battle

Celebrated musician Armando Manzanero has died at the age of 85.

The news of his passing was confirmed by the Sociedad de Autores y Compositores de Mexico (Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico), which Manzanero served as the president of.

"The romantic soul of Mexico and the world is in mourning. The great Master has departed," the organization said in a tweeted statement, per Google Translate.

The message continued, noting the musician's contributions to copyright.

TONY RICE, BLUEGRASS MUSIC LEGEND, DEAD AT 69

"His departure provoked a deep sadness," the group continued. "He was one of the greatest artists of our time, creator of the 'most beautiful music in the world'."

The organization promised that the singer's memory "will live in the souls of all of us who learned to love with his songs" and that "his musical work will be heard forever."

The statement concluded: "See you soon, dear brother!"

The message came alongside a sweet photo of Manzanero holding his hand to his heart.

According to Billboard, multiple outlets have reported that the musician's cause of death was coronavirus.

'DEADLIEST CATCH' STAR NICK MCGLASHAN DEAD AT 33

El Universal reports that Manzanero was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 17, just five days before being intubated. He was reportedly expected to be extubated until his case took a turn for the worse.

Aside from his own illustrious career, the musician penned songs for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Andrea Bocelli and more.

The star received a Grammy nomination in 1971 for song of the year for the hit "It's Impossible." Decades later, he received a lifetime achievement award from the organization, as he did from the Latin Recording Academy. In 2001, he won a Latin Grammy for his album "Duetos."

The international recognition also prompted a response from the Latin Recording Academy on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Armando Manzanero, recipient of the Award for Musical Excellence and winner of the Latin GRAMMY, as well as a great friend of the Academy is gone," the organization said, per Twitter's translation. "We celebrate his life and work. [An] Irreparable loss for the world of Latin music. We accompany the Manzanero family in their deep pain."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Per Billboard, Manzanero was born in Mérida, Yucatán in 1935 and began studying music at just eight years old. He would become known for the songs "Contigo Aprendí," "Adoro" and "Esta Tarde Vi Llover."

Represenatives for the star could not be reached.