'Deadliest Catch' star Nick McGlashan dead at 33

Nick McGlashan, known as a deck boss on Discovery’s "Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 33 years old.

According to TMZ, he died on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn., and the cause of death is not yet known.

McGlashan appeared on the Discovery docuseries for seven years across 78 episodes. He worked on the Cape Caution before becoming the deck boss on the Summer Bay.

His sister Lydia also confirmed his death on Twitter Sunday. She wrote, "My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight."

According to his bio on Discovery Go, McGlashan struggled with alcohol and drug addiction before entering rehab in 2017 during Season 13 of the show.

He was a "7th generation fisherman who was raised not far from Dutch Harbor on the nearby island of Akutan, Alaska."

The series has been filled with tragedy, unfortunately. In August, deckhand Mahlon Reyes died at the age of 38, and Blake Painter, a boat captain, died in 2018. He was also 38.

Reps for Discovery did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.