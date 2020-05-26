Andrea Bocelli says he and his family were diagnosed with coronavirus, had a 'swift,’ ‘full recovery' in March

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Andrea Bocelli recently revealed that he and some of his family members are on the mend after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Italian singer, 61, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, that he didn't release the status of his health earlier "out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences."

"The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected -- albeit mildly -- me and certain members of my family," Bocelli added. "I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family's privacy.

"We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March," the statement continued.

In order to help others, Bocelli said he volunteered to donate plasma in the hopes of helping to find a vaccine. "Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for COVID, my response was an immediate 'yes.' A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part," the statement concluded.

In another report from Italian outlet La Stampa, Bocelli said he was diagnosed on March 10. His wife, Veronica, and two of his children also reportedly tested positive.

"My whole family was contaminated," he said in a translated version. "We all had a fever – though thankfully not high ones – with sneezing and coughing."

The tenor explained, "I had to cancel many concerts. ... It was like living a nightmare because I felt like I was no longer in control of things. I was hoping to wake up at any moment."

In April, Bocelli performed an Easter concert at an empty Duomo of Milan. The music special has had over 40 million views since it streamed live on Easter Sunday.

The concert, titled “Music for Hope,” premiered at the opera singer’s YouTube channel and is the No. 1 trending video on the online platform. Bocelli’s participation was done pro bono, Universal Music confirmed. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has kept millions out of churches.

“I will cherish the emotion of this unprecedented and profound experience, of this Holy Easter which this emergency has made painful, but at the same time even more fruitful, one that will stay among my dearest memories of all time,” Bocelli told Fox News in a statement at the time.

"My gratitude goes to all those who made this possible, the City of Milan and the Duomo, and to all those who accepted the invitation and joined in a planetary embrace, gathering that blessing from Heaven that gives us courage, trust, optimism, in the certainty of our faith.”

The Grammy-nominated international star has also been giving back and assisting communities through the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF), which also started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help hospitals buy necessary equipment.

