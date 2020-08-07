Comedian Andy Dick sues man who allegedly punched him in New Orleans

Comedian Andy Dick is suing the man who allegedly punched him in New Orleans last year.

The attack took place outside a French Quarter nightclub in August 2019. Dick was hospitalized after reportedly being unconscious for about 15 minutes.

Documents in the July 30 lawsuit were made public Thursday, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Dick, 54, said the punch by David Hale, 47, caused “serious, permanent and disabling injuries.” He seeks compensation for medical expenses and lost wages, among other damages.

“The entire suit is ridiculous,” Hale's attorney, Michael Kennedy, said in an emailed statement Friday to The Associated Press. Kennedy, who has denied wrongdoing by Hale, said it was “appalling” that Dick would seek lost wages during a pandemic.

Hale has maintained that Dick provoked him into hitting him by grabbing Hale’s genitals and winking at him outside the club where Dick had performed. Dick has denied he touched Hale.

On July 28, the New Orleans district attorney's office said it was dropping prosecution of Hale because Dick had not been cooperative and had not kept in touch with prosecutors.

A district attorney spokesman, Ken Daley, said the case could be revived if Dick reestablishes contact with the district attorney’s office. Dick later said he would be willing to come to New Orleans to testify against Hale.

