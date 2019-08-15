Man accused of attacking Andy Dick claims comedian grabbed his 'genitals': report

The man accused of attacking Andy Dick said the comedian grabbed his genitals before he was “cold-cocked” outside a New Orleans nightclub, according to a report.

Suspect David Hale claimed he punched Dick, 53, in retaliation for the alleged groping incident, a law enforcement source reportedly told the New Orleans Advocate.

Hale said after he watched Dick’s comedy performance on Saturday he said goodbye to Dick, who then “grabbed Hale’s genitals” and winked at him, according to the report. Hale told investigators he became so angry that he punched the comedian, with the confrontation caught on surveillance video. He now faces battery counts in the case.

A representative for Dick told the Advocate that Hale’s version of events has changed repeatedly and maintained that the attack was unprovoked.

"Hale doesn't have a straight story," the rep said. "He's told several different stories."

Robert Couvillion, Dick’s booking agent, told New Orleans’ FOX 8 that his client was “cold-cocked” outside the bar, slammed into the cement and was knocked out for 15 minutes. Dick was hospitalized for several days before returning to Los Angeles on Monday.

“We thought he was dead. Then, when he did get up, he thought he was in L.A. He was unresponsive, his eyes were swimming in his head and it was really bad,” Couvillion said.

Following Hale’s allegation, New Orleans police will reportedly investigate whether Dick may have committed a crime. However, police have not accused the comedian of any wrongdoing.

