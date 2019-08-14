Andy Dick's alleged attacker arrested by New Orleans police

Police officers in New Orleans arrested a man they believe attacked comedian Andy Dick outside a nightclub on Saturday.

Video obtained by local news outlets Tuesday shows the controversial comedian being attacked outside One Eyed Jack's bar in the French Quarter. In a news release, New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney said 46-year-old David Hale was apprehended early Wednesday and booked on suspicion of second-degree battery and simple battery.

New Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Philip Stelly said he did not know whether Hale had an attorney.

Robert Couvillion, Dick’s booking agent, told New Orleans’ Fox 8 that his client was “cold-cocked” outside the bar, slammed into the cement and was knocked out for 15 minutes. Dick was hospitalized for several days before returning to Los Angeles on Monday.

“We thought he was dead. Then, when he did get up, he thought he was in L.A. He was unresponsive, his eyes were swimming in his head and it was really bad,” Couvillion said.

The New Orleans Police Department has attempted to meet with Dick following the incident and wants to talk with him, the department said in a statement. A criminal complaint was filed.

Guitarist Paris Dylan said he saw the alleged attack.

"What’s shocking to me is how clear it is that the assailant wasn’t provoked in any way," Dylan told Nola Tuesday. "That he attacked with the intent to severely injure or even kill, out of nowhere. It was a very frightening scene."

"I rolled him over on his side and continued to try to keep him awake before paramedics arrived," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.