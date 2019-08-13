Expand / Collapse search
Andy Dick 'cold cocked' outside New Orleans club, hospitalized: report

Andy Dick, the controversial comedian, was attacked Saturday after a  show in New Orleans’ French Quarter, his representatives reportedly said.

Robert Couvillion,  his booking agent, told WVUE that his  client was  outside One-Eyed Jack’s after a show and was “cold-cocked.” He said Dick’s head slammed into the cement. He said Dick was unconscious for about 15 minutes.

“We thought he was dead,” he said.

The comedian,  perhaps best known for his cameo in “Old School,” was hospitalized for two days, according to the report.

Dick was released from the hospital and reportedly returned to Los Angeles.