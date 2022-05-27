Comedian Andy Dick not charged in alleged sexual battery incident: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andy Dick will not be charged in connection with an alleged sexual battery in California after law enforcement said the alleged victim stopped cooperating with an investigation, Fox News Digital has learned.

"At this point, the victim is not cooperating with the investigation. So that obviously makes it difficult to continue to investigate the case," a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff said Friday.

The sheriff explained that the case was sent to prosecutors, who then kicked it back to the sheriff’s office after declining to press charges, citing a lack of evidence.

"If, at any time, the victim does decide that they would like to cooperate, then we would be happy to resume the investigation. But without that individual cooperation, there's not much to go on," the sheriff’s office said.

Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California May 11 after an incident at a campground in Orange County.

Law enforcement authorities were called to the O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon around 9 a.m. local time and took the comedian into custody after a man alleged he was assaulted.

Authorities told Fox News Digital at the time that Dick's accuser — a man — was taken to a hospital for examination. According to TMZ, the incident was livestreamed on Captain Content’s RV YouTube channel.

Dick was previously arrested in June 2021 for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly hit his significant other with a metal chair.

Dick has a long history of legal issues. In 2019, he was charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service. In 2018, he pled not guilty to misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor sexual battery after allegedly groping a woman’s buttocks.

He was fired from an indie movie a year earlier after being accused of groping cast and crew members. He denied the claims he groped anyone, but he admitted, "I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them" and that he had propositioned people for sex.