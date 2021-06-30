Andy Dick arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

Troubled comedian Andy Dick was arrested over the weekend for assault with a deadly weapon, the LAPD has confirmed to Page Six.

Elisa Jordana revealed the brutal incident this week on her YouTube show, "Kermit and Friends," saying that Dick assaulted his lover Lucas with a metal chair. "He could have killed him," she says.

She suggested that Lucas — whose last name was not immediately available — was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital. "I saw pictures, I saw video; it’s not good," she said.

The LAPD confirmed to us that Dick, 55, was arrested on June 26.

Jordana went on to describe Dick — who has had numerous issues with substance abuse and run-ins with the law — as being prone to spinning out of control and getting "very aggressive" when drunk.

"It was getting worse and worse and worse," she says. "Everyday there was some kind of problem. There were signs something was going to happen."

According to Jordana, Dick was just evicted from his home and moved into a hostel, though she said he was soon kicked out after bringing in a group of 11 people.

Jordana describes another recent incident where Dick told a waitress he wanted to sleep with her using obscene language and took things from the restaurant. "He stole cutlery, he stole a wine glass, he stole plates," she says. "He asked for a doggie bag so he could put all that in."

She also says he recently called her to come to another restaurant where he was eating with friends because they didn’t have money to pay the tab.

"There are warning signs with people," Jordana says. "It doesn’t happen out of the blue. When I heard he was in jail, I wasn’t that surprised," adding she is glad he’s in prison because he’s safe. "We don’t have to worry that he is going to die today," she says.

The LAPD tells Page Six Dick’s bail was set at $50,000. According to Jordana, he made bail Tuesday morning. Reps for Dick have not responded to request for comment.

Dick’s list of legal issues is long. In 2019, he was charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service. In 2018, he pled not guilty to misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor sexual battery after allegedly groping a woman’s buttocks.

He was fired from an indie movie the year before after being accused of groping cast and crew members. He denied the claims he groped, but admitted, "I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them," and admitted he propositioned people for sex.

In 2014, Dick crashed a share house, ran naked through Montauk and unsuccessfully tried to engage in a threesome by allegedly groping a woman’s husband.

He recently launched a podcast called, "ADickted to Love," where he was planning to talk with doctors, therapists, spiritual leaders, and recovery specialists to help him get on the right path.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.