Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andy Dick has been arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California after an incident at a campground in Orange County.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff told Fox News Digital law enforcement authorities were called to the O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon around 9 a.m. local time and took the comedian, 56, into custody after a man alleged he was assaulted.

According to authorities, the man was taken to a hospital for examination. According to TMZ, the incident was livestreamed on Captain Content’s RV YouTube channel.

ANDY DICK ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

Dick was previously arrested in June 2021 for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly hit his significant other with a metal chair.

Dick’s list of legal issues is long. In 2019, he was charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service. In 2018, he pled not guilty to misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor sexual battery after allegedly groping a woman’s buttocks.

COMEDIAN ANDY DICK SUES MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED HIM IN NEW ORLEANS

He was fired from an indie movie a year earlier after being accused of groping cast and crew members. He denied the claims he groped anyone but admitted "I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them" and that he had propositioned people for sex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TMZ was first to report the most recent arrest.

Reps for Dick did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.