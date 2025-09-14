Coldplay pauses concert for Charlie Kirk, asks fans to 'send love' to activist's family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coldplay paid respect to Charlie Kirk and his family during a concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

Chris Martin took the stage with his band in the middle of the arena and encouraged the audience to send some love out into the world during the final leg of their "Music of the Spheres" tour.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10. He is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children.

"Let’s raise our hands like this and send love, anywhere you want to send it in the world," Martin said in a video shared on TikTok.

"You can send this to your brother or your sister, you can send it to the families of people who have been going through terrible stuff, you can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family."

Martin continued, "You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway. You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East, in Ukraine and Russia, Azerbaijan, and Sudan and Somalia. Anywhere that you think might need love from London."

Martin then counted down and sent off that love with a fireworks display.

The band joined a number of musicians who honored the conservative activist following his death last week.

Morgan Wallen told the crowd he was praying for the Kirk family while in Edmonton, Alberta for his "I'm The Problem" tour.

"I’m not gonna say a whole bunch on this, but this song right here has been hitting me harder in the last couple days, and I just wanted to let Erika Kirk know that me and my family are sending prayers her way," Wallen said in a video uploaded on Instagram.

The country star began singing, and asked fans to join in, on his hit song, "I’m A Little Crazy."

Jason Aldean called Kirk "one of the best people ever" during his Detroit, Mich. show on Sept. 11. "This is not the guy you go after, is what I'm trying to say," Aldean said in a video captured by an audience member.

"And it's a weird country that we live in when you start taking people out because you disagree with their opinions. That's not what we're about here."

Aldean talked about his controversial 2023 single, " Try That in a Small Town ." At the time of its release, the song and its accompanying music video earned a bit of backlash, enough that the video was pulled out of the Country Music Television (CMT) network's rotation.

"I remember when we put this song out, people like Charlie Kirk were some of the first people to come up and go, ‘That’s what it's about. This country coming together, calling out the bulls--- when we see it, trying to get everything back on track,'" Aldean said. "This guy wanted nothing more than what was best for all of us, and for our kids moving forward."

He added, "Charlie is a guy that's going to be very, very much missed, and this is something that his legacy is going to live on forever with Turning Point [USA] and what he's done with only 31 years on this planet, it's amazing."

Country singer Parker McCollum shared an image of Kirk on Instagram and wrote, "I don’t even know what to say anymore. Charlie was one of the greatest young patriots this country has ever seen.

"Thank you for standing up for what so many of us believe so strongly. May God have mercy on your soul and watch over your precious family."

The accused suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is being held at Utah County Jail. A probable cause affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital listed potential charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and obstruction of justice.

"I hope he gets the death penalty," President Donald Trump said Friday morning on "Fox & Friends," calling Kirk "the finest person."

On Sept. 12, Erika broke her silence on her husband's death. In a video uploaded to Turning Point USA's YouTube account, Erika said, "Charlie loved, loved life. He loved his life. He loved America. He loved nature, which helped him always bring him closer to God."

Erika continued, "But most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart. And I knew that, every day I knew that. He made sure I knew that every day. Every day, he would ask me, ‘How can I serve you better? How can I be a better husband? How can I be a better father?’ Every day, every day. He was such a good man. He still is a good man. He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband."