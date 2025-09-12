Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie’s assassination with address at Turning Point USA headquarters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk, gave an emotional tribute to her husband and declared that his mission will not end at Turning Point USA Headquarters on Friday. It was her first public statement since her husband's assassination on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen … No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment," Kirk said. "My husband's voice will remain and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever. And his wisdom will endure."t

She delivered a steely message to the ‘evildoers responsible’ for her husband's death, proclaiming they "have no idea what they have done."

"They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. But they should all know this. If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea," she said. "You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country."

Speaking at a podium next to the desk where her husband conducted his popular podcast show, Kirk said that Turning Point USA, the grassroots organization her husband co-founded, will continue with its fall campus tour as planned, and said there will be even more tours in the years to come.

The group's annual "America Fest" conference will also continue as planned, which will be held in December in Phoenix, and Charlie's popular weekly podcast will also continue.

Kirk, who spoke to President Donald Trump on Thursday, also told the president she wants to keep alive her late-husband's grassroots organization alive. During her address, she remarked how much Charlie "loved" the president and how much the president "loved" him in return.

Kirk also praised her late husband for his work-ethic and his presence as a father and husband. She recounted that on a daily basis he would ask her how he could be a better husband and father.

"Now and for all eternity, he will stand at His Savior's side, wearing the glorious crown of a martyr," Kirk remarked Friday evening. "Charlie loved, loved life. He loved his life. He loved America."

In addition to his wife, Charlie leaves behind two small children. Charlie co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, about six years before he and Erika met in 2018. Charlie reflected at a TPUSA event once, after being asked about his wife and relationships, that the pair had a "very, very long dinner" where he knew "almost immediately" that she was "the one."

"We had a very very long dinner, which was very close to almost an interview, and – no, you're going to laugh – but you should absolutely interview for your spouse. If they don't check the boxes move on and go to the next one. Dating for dating's sake is bad for you, it's bad for them, it's bad for everybody," Kirk said when asked about how he knew Erika was "the one."

"Five years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, 'I'm going to date you,'" Erika Kirk wrote in a social media post in 2023 reflecting on the pair's first date. She also shared several photos of the two together.

Erika frequently supported Charlie at his events and was present at Utah Valley University Wednesday when he was shot.

Erika is the host of a weekly podcast called "Midweek Rise Up," the founder of a faith-based apparel company called "PROCLAIM" and heads a Christian ministry called BIBLE365, according to her website.

She was an NCAA women's basketball athlete at Regis University in Colorado, and later transferred to Arizona State University to earn duel majors in political science and international relations. She earned a Juris Master degree in American legal studies from Liberty University in Virginia, where she is currently pursuing a doctorate in Biblical studies. In 2012 she was crowned Miss Arizona USA.