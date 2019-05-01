Stephen Colbert mocks Biden's 'new' MAGA campaign slogan: 'Little awkward to say'

Stephen Colbert hinted that former Vice President Joe Biden may need to tweak his "new" 2020 campaign slogan, especially if he wants to compete with President Trump's popular "Make America Great Again" rallying cry.

The 54-year-old host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," pointing to Biden's recent surge in a CNN poll, claimed Democrats aren't "feeling the Bern" so much as they're "jonesing for Joe" during Tuesday night's episode. The network's poll, conducted last week by SSRS, put Biden at 39 percent and self-proclaimed Democratic socialist Sanders back at 15 percent — with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailing behind at 8 percent.

Colbert then shared a clip from Biden's Monday appearance on "Good Morning America," where according to the late-night host the Delaware senator showed "what he offers as an alternative to Trump."

"The president has a motto: 'Make America Great Again.' Do you have one?" GMA anchor Robin Roberts asked Biden, who was sitting next to his wife, Jill.

“Make America Moral Again ... Make America return to the essence of who we are, the dignity of the country, the dignity of people and treating our people with dignity," responded Biden.

As the clip ended, Colbert jokingly interjected, "Move over, MAGA."

The TV host then started stringing a bunch of letters and words together as he mocked Biden's lengthy response, jokingly warning Trump the 2020 hopeful is "coming at you."

The audience roared with laughter as Colbert cracked, "Little awkward to say, I admit, but it's going to look fantastic on his hat."

A Photoshopped image of Biden wearing a large red hat — similar to Trump's MAGA-style hats — with his wordy "Good Morning America" answer.

Fans called Biden's "awkward" response "comedy gold," applauding Colbert for the monologue.

Colbert is an outspoken Trump critic, throwing punches the president's way with nightly monologues and headline skits that criticize him and his administration.

In March, "The Late Show" host called Trump a "delicious idiot," though he later clarified to fans that he shouldn't be taken seriously as a political commentator.

"I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying this person is damaging the nation," Colbert said at the time. “I don’t think I should be taken seriously, but I feel seriously about what’s going on in the country ... I’m there to make everybody feel better and know they’re not alone in that.”

