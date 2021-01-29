Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals canceled for 2021 due to coronavirus

Popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach will not happen this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, public health officer for Riverside County, Calif., announced on Twitter on Friday that he'd signed an order canceling the events, which were planned for April.

"Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021," his message said. "We look forward to when the events may return."

New dates for the events have not been announced.

Event organizers Goldenvoice and AEG did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Coachella was set to take place from April 9-18, while Stagecoach would pick up the following weekend and take place from April 23-25.

The festivals were also canceled last year in June. They were also set to take place earlier in 2020 before being pushed back to October and ultimately canceled altogether.

A lineup for 2021 hadn't been publicly announced, but in 2020, Coachella was set to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, while Stagecoach was to be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

2020 was the first year since 2000 that Coachella had not taken place. The annual event began in 1999 and did not return until 2001.

Coachella and Stagecoach are two of the country's most popular music events, with Coachella earning 99,000 attendees in 2019, per Insider, and an estimated 80,000 attended Stagecoach, according to the Desert Sun.

The news comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the US, with new variants appearing around the country and the globe.

Los Angeles is home to a new variant and has recently surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, while strains found in the UK and South Africa have made their way to the US.