Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals canceled for 2021 due to coronavirus

The festivals were also canceled last year

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 29Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach will not happen this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, public health officer for Riverside County, Calif., announced on Twitter on Friday that he'd signed an order canceling the events, which were planned for April.

"Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021," his message said. "We look forward to when the events may return."

New dates for the events have not been announced.

COACHELLA, STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVALS CANCELED FOR 2020 AMID ONGOING CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS, PLANS 2021 RETURN

Event organizers Goldenvoice and AEG did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Coachella was set to take place from April 9-18, while Stagecoach would pick up the following weekend and take place from April 23-25.

The festivals were also canceled last year in June. They were also set to take place earlier in  2020 before being pushed back to October and ultimately canceled altogether.

COACHELLA ATTENDEES ARE WEARING BUTT-LESS CHAPS AS LATEST FASHION TREND

A lineup for 2021 hadn't been publicly announced, but in 2020, Coachella was set to be headlined by Rage Against the MachineTravis Scott and Frank Ocean, while Stagecoach was to be headlined by Thomas RhettCarrie Underwood and Eric Church.

2020 was the first year since 2000 that Coachella had not taken place. The annual event began in 1999 and did not return until 2001.

2019 was the last time Coachella (pictured) and Stagecoach occurred, as they were ultimately canceled in 2020. They have again been canceled for 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

2019 was the last time Coachella (pictured) and Stagecoach occurred, as they were ultimately canceled in 2020. They have again been canceled for 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

Coachella and Stagecoach are two of the country's most popular music events, with Coachella earning 99,000 attendees in 2019, per Insider, and an estimated 80,000 attended Stagecoach, according to the Desert Sun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the US, with new variants appearing around the country and the globe.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Los Angeles is home to a new variant and has recently surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, while strains found in the UK and South Africa have made their way to the US.

On Our Radar