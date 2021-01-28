First US cases of South African coronavirus variant identified in South Carolina

A mutation of the novel coronavirus that was first identified in South Africa has officially reached the U.S. South Carolina health officials on Thursday announced that two cases of the variant — known as B.1.351 — were identified in two residents with no recent travel history, suggesting they were locally acquired.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of and Environmental Control (DHEC) in a news release said they were contacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after genome sequencing of a South Carolina sample was found to be the variant.

