First US cases of South African coronavirus variant identified in South Carolina

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Dr. Marty Makary on new coronavirus variant found in South Africa: ‘I’m really concerned’

A mutation of the novel coronavirus that was first identified in South Africa has officially reached the U.S. South Carolina health officials on Thursday announced that two cases of the variant — known as  B.1.351 — were identified in two residents with no recent travel history, suggesting they were locally acquired. 

Officials with the South Carolina Department of and Environmental Control  (DHEC) in a news release said they were contacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after genome sequencing of a South Carolina sample was found to be the variant. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.