Clint Eastwood's son shares update on 94-year-old dad months after longtime partner's death

Six months after Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera, died, the 94-year-old's son is sharing a rare update on how the veteran actor has been holding up.

In a new interview, Scott Eastwood opened up about his dad's grief journey thus far.

"He's good. He's doing good," Scott told People magazine. "He’s a survivor, a trouper."

In July, Clint announced that his girlfriend of ten years had died.

"Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," he said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter at the time.

A few days later, Clint's daughter, Morgan Eastwood, shared a photo with the couple, noting the "devastating" loss.

"A devastating loss for our whole family," Morgan wrote of Sandera, who died at the age of 61 on July 18. "Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. You will be missed."

Sandera's cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia, the Monterey, California, County Department of Health said in a death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.

Eastwood and Sandera kept their relationship private over the last decade. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the pair first met when Sandera was employed as a host at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Northern California in 2014.

Sandera, who was a longtime resident of Carmel-By-The-Sea, California — where Eastwood's hotel is located — attended red carpet events with her boyfriend. The last event the couple attended together was the world premiere of Eastwood's film, "Richard Jewell," in 2018.

The award-winning actor and director is a father of eight: Laurie Murray, Kimber Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Alison Eastwood , Scott Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood and Morgan Eastwood.

Clint was married twice. His first marriage was to model Maggie Johnson from 1953-64. The former couple didn't finalize their divorce until 1984. He then married Dina Ruiz in 1996, and the couple divorced in 2014.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.