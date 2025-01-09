Scott Eastwood shares what he learned from legendary dad's iconic films as he cements action star status

EXCLUSIVE– Scott Eastwood is stepping into his father Clint's iconic footsteps by becoming a bona fide action star of his own.

Eastwood, who has starred in popular films like "Fast X" of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, is next starring in "Alarum" with Willa Fitzgerald, Mike Colter and Sylvester Stallone. The action-thriller centers on two married spies caught in the crosshairs of an international intelligence network trying to obtain a critical asset.

"I liked the writing," Eastwood told Fox News Digital of his new film. "I liked the voices of the characters."

The actor had to brush off his fighting skills for the role, but he said it was just like "riding a bike."

"Once you've done it a bunch, you might need to brush up on your skills a little bit, but they come right back to you," he explained.

"I think I just like action," he said. "I'm pretty good at it. I do a lot of martial arts. I've been doing martial arts for 20 years. Just like being limber and being able to get in, get out and not get too hurt is like the biggest thing for doing action movies. Because you're going to be back tomorrow doing the same s---. So it's like you better keep your body in check."

Scott's dad, Clint Eastwood, is best known for his iconic action roles like "Dirty Harry" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," one of several westerns he made throughout his career, as well as his prolific directing of such classics as "Unforgiven, "Million Dollar Baby," "Mystic River" and "Gran Torino," among dozens of others. Scott said he has good memories watching some of his father's work as a kid, but didn't credit one in particular that inspired him to get in to acting.

"I don't know if it was a certain one," he said. "I remember watching movies like when I was growing up. I remember watching ‘Unforgiven’ and thinking that was – I was probably 10 – and I remember thinking that that was a pretty amazing movie and knowing at the time that it was pretty amazing and just thinking, ‘Wow that’s such a cool way to live a life. To tell stories.'"

"And we do that as human beings inherently, right?" he continued. "We tell stories to people and I think people are intrigued by stories. So, that's kind of an interesting art form, is to make movies and tell stories and affect people."

Eastwood worked with another legend on "Alarum," the great Sylvester Stallone.

"He's a legend," Eastwood said. "Just getting to work with him. Getting to kick in some doors, shoot some people. It was pretty fun."

Like his famous father, Eastwood said he too hopes to someday get behind the camera and try his hand at directing.

"That's probably the next chapter, if I can make it happen," he said.

Several Eastwood fans commented on the trailer for "Alarum," noting how much Scott looks like his dad and asking when he, too, was going to star in a western.

"They got to write a good one," he said, smiling.

"Alarum" is in theaters Friday, January 17.