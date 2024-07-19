Clint Eastwood's daughter remembers star's longtime girlfriend after her death at 61: 'A devastating loss'

Clint Eastwood's daughter, Morgan Eastwood, is thanking Christina Sandera for the impact she made on her father's life during their relationship.

On Sunday, Morgan shared a photo with Sandera and Eastwood, noting the "devastating" loss of Eastwood's longtime girlfriend.

"A devastating loss for our whole family," Morgan wrote of Sandera who died at the age of 61 on July 18.."Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. You will be missed."

On Thursday night, Eastwood issued a statement to the Hollywood Reporter describing Sandera as "a lovely, caring woman."

"I will miss her very much," he added. A cause of death for Sandera was not shared.

Eastwood and Sandera kept their relationship private over the last decade. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the pair first met when Sandera was employed as a host at Eastwood's, Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Northern California in 2014.

Sandera, who was a longtime resident of Carmel-By-The-Sea, California — where Eastwood's hotel is located — attended red carpet events with her boyfriend. The last event the couple attended together was the world premiere of Eastwood's film, "Richard Jewell," in 2018.

Prior to his relationship with Sandera, Eastwood was married twice. His first marriage was to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1964. The former couple didn't finalize their divorce until 1984.

Eastwood then married Dina Ruiz in 1966 and the couple divorced in 2014.

The award-winning actor is a father of eight. His children include: Laurie Murray, Kimber Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Scott Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, and Morgan Eastwood.

In 2022, Eastwood's daughter, Alison, opened up to Fox News Digital about being raised in Carmel, where her father served a short stint as the city's mayor, and away from Hollywood.

"Carmel is a beautiful place and I think my parents really wanted to get out of Hollywood to raise their kids. When my dad was in the army , he was stationed in the Monterey peninsula, so he loved the area. And my mom fell in love with it too. They both lived in LA, but when it came time to raise a family, they felt it was important to get out of the Hollywood scene," she told Fox News Digital at the time.

"I’m glad they did because it was a very magical upbringing," she continued. "We lived surrounded by the forest where we had baby deer, raccoons – all sorts of wildlife. And we were right on the ocean. My brother and I would just go outside and enjoy nature. I think that’s why I love animals and nature so much because I grew up in that kind of environment. It’s hard not to appreciate it on a very deep level."

