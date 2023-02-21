Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter celebrates supermodel's birthday with intimate throwback home videos

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber celebrated her mother's 57th birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram.

The 21-year-old model posted a compilation of intimate throwback videos featuring moments from Crawford's pregnancy with her as well as Kaia's early childhood. The "American Horror Stories" star credited her father Rande Gerber, 60, with creating the clip.

"happy birthday to my hero, the woman who brought me into this world and who’s arms i’ve been falling into ever since," Kaia wrote in the caption of the video that she shared on Monday.

She continued, "i love you mama @cindycrawford (and thank you @randegerber for making this sweet sweet video that captures her heart so perfectly)."

The video opened with a black and white clip in which Crawford was seen in a sundress as she beamed at the camera. In the next clip, the supermodel is in bed smiling as Gerber put headphones on her pregnancy belly.

Crawford was seen pouring over the book "Guide to Baby Products" and rubbing her stomach in other clips. The video cut to a clip of the Vogue cover star and Gerber beaming while looking at a leather-bound book.

Later in the video, Kaia was seen as a toddler learning to walk and as a baby being lifted up by Crawford. In another clip, she wore a T-shirt with the wording "Daddy's Girl" as Gerber hugged her before she walked across a living room into her mother's arms. The video, which was set to indie rock band Family of the Year's song "Hero," concluded with a clip of Crawford and Gerber cuddling on a plane.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1998, share Kaia and 23-year-old son Presley.

Crawford also celebrated her birthday with several posts that she shared on Instagram. For her first post, she uploaded a video in which she was seen dancing in a white dress underneath pink balloons that spelled out "happy bday."

"I always loved celebrating other people’s birthdays but haven’t been that big on celebrating my own - since my 3rd grade bowling/pizza party," she wrote in the caption of the clip, which was set to Austin Millz' remix of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."

She continued, "But as I get older, I realize the importance of acknowledging my gratitude for life and living another year. I’m blessed to get more time to learn and grow and love and evolve. Thanks for all the birthday love!"

The Illinois native also posted a photo of herself with Kaia, Gerber and Presley. The family was seen smiling as they posed in front of a cake with long, lit birthday candles.

"When all you want for your birthday is this…" she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

In a photo that Crawford posted on Tuesday, she was pictured wearing pink pajamas and looking blissful as she lay in bed.

"Waking up grateful for all the birthday love," Crawford wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, the former "House of Style" host revealed one thing that she envies about Kaia.

"I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!" the former supermodel shared in an interview with InStyle magazine.

She went on to share that she was aware of the effects her skin would face with age, but her hair changing as she got older took her by surprise.

"Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age, too," she said. "I think we all expect to get gray hair, but I wasn't aware that the texture was going to change, it was going to become more brittle, it was going to shed more and basically just be lackluster."

The legendary model has had her iconic '90s blowout mimicked for several years.

"It's always fun to see trends and styles come back around but updated at the same time," Crawford said of her blowout coming back in style. "It reminds me of all the things about '90s style [that] I loved. There was an unapologetically sexy and fun attitude."

The mother of two said that her bouncy blowout is still one of her favorite looks.

"To this day, I still like a great blowout with a round brush and then Velcro rollers," Crawford said. "It gives you some volume and soft, shiny waves — I call it the 'Madison Avenue blowout.'"

