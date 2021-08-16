Cindy Crawford, 55, poses poolside in a sleek swimsuit: 'Soaking it in'

Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about striking a pose.

On Sunday, the supermodel took to Instagram and shared a sizzling snap of herself soaking up the sun.

The 55-year-old worked the camera by wearing a sleek one-shoulder navy swimsuit that accentuated her statuesque frame. The runway icon struck a pose by a pool nearby the sea, proudly flaunting her lean frame.

"Poolside," Crawford captioned the photo. "Soaking it in."

‘FRIENDS’ REUNION FEATURES CINDY CRAWFORD WEARING ROSS’ LEATHER PANTS

People magazine pointed out that Crawford’s latest photo is reminiscent of her first-ever cover shot in 1982 for her high school newspaper, the DeKalb NITE Weekly. According to the outlet, Crawford was featured on the "Communiversity Issue" where she also posed beside a pool while rocking a striped bikini.

"My very first ‘cover’ during high school in DeKalb, shot in my highschool boyfriend’s backyard," she tweeted back in 2013.

The outlet noted that it was the single portrait that led to her decades-long modeling career. Before getting discovered, the class valedictorian was on her way to Northwestern University where she had planned to get a degree in chemical engineering.

"When I was 16, Roger Legel, a local photographer in my small town of DeKalb, Illinois, asked to photograph me for the college newspaper," she recalled in her 2015 memoir "Becoming," as quoted by Vanity Fair.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I agreed, and he shot this picture at the backyard pool of my high-school boyfriend," Crawford shared. "I was still a teenager and dreamed of becoming something big — a nuclear physicist or the first woman president, the two biggest jobs I could think of. Doing this first shoot changed my life. The photographer encouraged me to go to Chicago to try to find an agent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the time, my dad thought modeling was a nice word for prostitution, so my parents were very protective of me," she continued. "I went to Chicago, ended up signing with Elite, and from there started doing catalogue shoots as well as working with Victor Skrebneski —the most important photographer in Chicago. This one photograph opened my eyes to a whole new world and started me down the path of modeling."