Cindy Crawford sizzles in red lingerie and rocks onesie for Valentine's Day: ‘Which one are you?’

Cindy Crawford is ready for Valentine's Day.

The supermodel posted a short video featuring a photo of herself sitting on a bed in red lingerie, holding a glass of champagne, looking sexy and glamorous.

The video then cuts to another still image of Crawford on the same bed, wearing a cozy red onesie, with her hair in a messy bun, enjoying a box of chocolates.

"Which one are you?" she wrote in the caption, adding: "You can be both!"

Crawford also shared a snapshot of a vase full of roses overlooking a tropical beach on her Instagram stories. She tagged the post with her husband, Rande Gerber's IG handle, and added a rose, palm tree, and heart emoji.

The pair married in 1998, and have two children, son Presley, 23, and daughter Kaia, 21, who is also a model.

The 56-year-old recently teased that Kaia has something she envies.

"I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!" the former supermodel shared in an interview with InStyle magazine.

She added, "Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age, too."

