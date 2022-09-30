Cindy Crawford stuns as she and Rande Gerber attend The Clooney Foundation's award night in New York City

Cindy Crawford stunned Thursday night as she and husband Rande Gerber attended George and Amal Clooney’s first-ever Albie Awards.

The couple, who wed in 1998, was seen arriving to the event in New York City dressed elegantly in black-tie attire. Crawford, 56, was seen in a floor-length black gown as she held on to her husband’s arm. Gerber, 60, wore a classic black suit paired with a black tie.

The 90s supermodel and Gerber share two children — Presley, 23 and Kaia, 21.

The Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards gala was held at the New York Public Library and honored people who have devoted their lives to justice. The award was named after Justice Albie Sachs, a former judge and lawyer who was imprisoned in South Africa as he fought to end apartheid.

Apartheid in South Africa was a system of race-based segregation or discrimination.

George and Amal joined the couple on the red carpet during the evening. George and Rande, who are part owners of the Casamigos Tequila company, have been longtime friends. In 2017, Gerber said Clooney once gave 14 friends $1 million each and paid their taxes for a year.

Gerber said he and "the boys" arrived at Clooney’s home to find black designer luggage bags at each place setting on the table. When they opened the bags, they found "a million dollars in $20 bills," E! News reported.

"George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life," Gerber said. "‘I came to LA, I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.’"

"Every one of us – 14 of us – got a million dollars," Gerber added. "Every single one of us. We’re in shock."

George and Amal founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice because they "believe in creating a world where human rights are protected."

"We believe that justice must be waged — it doesn't just happen," the Clooneys wrote on their foundation’s website.

"So when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators."