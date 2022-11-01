Cindy Crawford, 56, hires 'coach' to navigate stress: ‘Maybe I'm just going through a midlife crisis'

Cindy Crawford has hired a coach to help her navigate the stressors in her life.

The supermodel, 56, laughed with Haute Living magazine when she mentioned she might be "going through a midlife crisis" as she takes on the second half of her 50s.

"I started working with a coach this year, and one of the things that she speaks to me about is time," Crawford explained to the outlet.

"Specifically, where do I feel constricted, and where is it stressing me out? I’m a planner, and very, very organized; I’m the type that gives myself exactly the amount of time I need for any specific activity."

KID ROCK, JOHN MCENROE JOIN CINDY CRAWFORD, HUSBAND RANDE GERBER IN SANTA MONICA FOR DINNER

Crawford detailed what a typical day in her life looks like before admitting that she was overdoing certain aspects of her life.

"Let’s say I finish my workout at 9:30, and have my first call of the day at 10, so I have a half hour to shower and get myself together," Crawford explained. "But, say, my husband wants to have a conversation with me. I found that I’d be looking at my watch, like, ‘I have three minutes,’ and then he would get irritated. Or I would feel the stress of knowing that now I wasn’t going to have time to put makeup on. It never occurred to me to maybe push my first meeting back a little because I was just so focused on being efficient."

Crawford married her husband, Rande Gerber, in 1998.

"For so long, the only way for me to do everything that I wanted to do was to pencil it in," Crawford said. "For instance, I always enjoyed being the first one up in the house, even when my kids were little, because I needed that 20 minutes where no one needed anything from me. So I would get up early and have an outdoor Jacuzzi, put on gym clothes and get on my email. Taking that Jacuzzi meant that I had taken the time to connect with myself. I never really scheduled in unscheduled time, and I think I’m doing more of that. Now, I’m finding ways to give myself more breathing room. And that’s where I’m at in my life, leaving a little bit more cushion for the unexpected."

Crawford shared she recently took a break from her tight schedule to enjoy a night with her daughter, Kaia Gerber, to attend Burning Man, a festival centered on community and art that was held in August and September.

"[My daughter] and I got invited by a friend of ours, kind of at the last minute, and we were like, ‘Why not?’" Crawford said.

"It just seemed like the perfect thing, because we were tagging along with people who had been there before, so we didn't have to figure anything out except what to pack, which — by the way — was already intimidating enough," she continued.

Cindy admitted that the commitment she made to attend Burning Man was a short one, consisting of two days in the Nevada desert.

‘FRIENDS’ REUNION FEATURES CINDY CRAWFORD WEARING ROSS’ LEATHER PANTS

"So I was like, ‘I can do anything for 48 hours.’ And it ended up being a really incredible experience," she shared.

Explaining her role in her family’s life, Crawford said, "We all walk around in reality having stepped into these roles — mother, wife, whatever — which are all roles I signed up for, but there is stuff that comes with those roles, like responsibility."

"In my family, for instance, I'm the organizer, I'm the on-time one, I'm the more serious one," she continued.

Crawford wondered if "maybe" she could be having a midlife crisis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And I think it's easy to get caught up in these roles and to feel introspective as a result. Like, who am I? I don't know. Maybe I'm just going through a midlife crisis," Crawford added with a laugh.

The supermodel reflected on her time at the event and acknowledged she returned to her normal schedule relaxed and "carefree."

"When I came back, I went, ‘God, I feel so carefree and fun, on the Playa, riding bikes, with no schedule.’ It's like, 'Oh, let's go look at that piece of art,' and then you'd ride over there, and either stay for five minutes or you stay for an hour," she shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But then, you return to reality, to your life, and I personally felt like now I'm the responsible mother again. I'm this, I'm that. And now, it's me questioning, at this point in my life, ‘Do I still want to be all of those things that I unconsciously signed up for?’"