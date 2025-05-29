'Chucky' actor Ed Gale dead at 61

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ed Gale, the actor best known for portraying horror icon "Chucky," has died. He was 61.

The actor's niece, Kayse Gale, confirmed the death of her famous uncle with Fox News Digital.

"It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle, Official: Ed Gale, Actor - retired, Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife," she wrote in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

Gale rose to fame in 1988 as he played the terrifying doll in the movie "Child's Play." He reprized his role in the 1990 sequel.

His niece shared more of her uncle's backstory, including how he started his acting career with humble beginnings.

"Ed hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back," she wrote.

"He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever."

She pointed out that the actor left behind a "legacy full of questionable lighting and amazing one-liners," as Gale appeared in more than 130 movies, television shows and commercials.

Although he booked numerous gigs in Hollywood, Kayse shared that his favorite role was uncle.

"Ed’s favorite role was that of the ‘fun uncle.’ His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces."

Kayse additionally shared that the actor's favorite food was hot dogs, and he "enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink."

"He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story… He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed."

She concluded her heartfelt tribute with "Rest in love" and noted that funeral arrangements are pending.

Born in 1963, Gale was raised in Plainwell, Michigan. At 20 years old, he left his hometown to pursue his acting dreams in Hollywood.

While Gale's best known for his role in "Child's Play," he also played the iconic doll in "Child's Play 2" and "Bride of Chucky." His other film credits include the 1986 cult classic, "Howard the Duck," the baby dinosaur Tasha in 1991's "Land of the Lost" and he voiced the character The Mole in the 2000 movie "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle."

Gale's other screen credits include "Spaceballs," "Baywatch," "3rd Rock From the Sun," "My Name is Earl" and "Friday the 13th: The Series."