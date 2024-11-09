Expand / Collapse search
Tony Todd, ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’ star, dead at 69

Todd died peacefully at his home in Marina del Rey on Nov. 6

Tony Todd, best known for his role in "Candyman" and "Final Destination," has died. He was 69. 

"Regretfully, I can confirm that my friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd, has passed away on Wednesday November 6, 2024, peacefully at his home in Marina Del Rey," Todd's rep confirmed with Fox News Digital. 

"I am lucky to have been able to work with this amazing man and I will miss him every single day."

A cause of death for the longtime actor was not immediately revealed. 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

