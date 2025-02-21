Peter Jason, 'Karate Kid' and 'Deadwood' actor, dead at 80: He was 'truly loved'

Peter Jason, an actor whose Hollywood career spanned five decades, has died at the age of 80.

Jason, who appeared in "Karate Kid" and "Deadwood," was "truly loved" by his colleagues, his representative, Tom Harrison, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital Friday.

"We [are] all saddened by the loss of Peter Jason. ... Peter was loved by family, professionals in the business and anyone who knew him or came into contact with him," Harrison said. "Peter had more spirit and love of life than anyone individual I have ever come in contact with. One of the greatest character actors around who was truly loved by his fellow actors and all."

On Feb. 20, actor Billy Zane took to Instagram to mourn his "dear, dear friend," Jason.

"My dear, dear friend, the brightest light, most generous soul and gregarious of men, the supremely talented and kind Peter Jason has left the set. Survived by his lovely wife Eileen and his children, the vacuum felt by his passing gut punched me as I saw it coming. It had me spending the last two hours deciding between pieces of music to underscore this tribute that would either confuse, tickle or bore 1/2 of the viewers," Zane wrote.

Horror filmmaker John Carpenter took to X to honor Jason.

"Peter Jason, one of the great character actors in cinema, has died. His first movie was Howard Hawks' RIO LOBO. He was a dear friend and I'll miss him terribly," Carpenter wrote Feb. 20.

According to IMDb, Jason appeared in 267 projects over the course of his career. His career began in 1967 with "A Bell For Adano," and his final credit was reprising his "Deadwood" role as Con Stapleton in "Deadwood: The Movie" in 2019.

Other notable films Jason appeared in included "The Hunt For Red October" in 1990, "Mortal Kombat" in 1995 and "Adaptation" in 2002. He also appeared in a video game as the voice actor for Gears of War.