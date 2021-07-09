Tarek El Moussa confirms he's met ex-wife Christina Haack's new boyfriend: 'She's doing alright'

Tarek El Moussa has met his ex-wife, Christina Haack's, new boyfriend, Josh Hall.

The "Flip or Flop" stars were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

"I think she's doing alright!" El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday while at an event. He confirmed he's met Hall a few times before the couple went public with their relationships this week.

After Haack divorced El Moussa, 39, she tied the knot with Ant Anstead and they welcomed their son Hudson, now almost 2. Haack and Anstead announced their split in September 2020 and their divorce was finalized in June.

El Moussa's fiancee Heather Rae Young added she's also met Hall "a few times" and said he "seems like" a good guy.

"Don't really know him, but I sure hope so," El Moussa added.

Haack clarified on social media Thursday night that she met Hall in spring 2021 but wanted to keep their relationship private for as long as possible.

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," she wrote. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

The "Christina on the Coast" star, 38, was first spotted with Hall Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The new couple was headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the star's upcoming birthday, Fox News confirmed at the time.

Meanwhile, Young and El Moussa are moving forward with their wedding plans.

"We are moving along really good," Young told ET. "We haven't really had any hiccups. I'm not stressed. I'm more stressed about other things than the wedding. I'm just excited to marry him."

"Yeah, we're excited, we're ready," El Moussa said. The pair hinted that the nuptials are happening "soon."

In November, the HGTV star told Fox News about what makes his second wedding feel different.

"I'm in a different place in my life," he said. "I'm older. I have money. I'm not shut down in my mind. I'm wiser. I have more experience. It's completely different."