Christina Anstead, husband Ant celebrate one year of marriage: 'You saved me and you complete me'

Christina and Ant Anstead have been happily married for one year.

The couple reached the one-year milestone on Sunday after getting married at their Newport Beach, Calif. residence last December. Wife Christina took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate.

'FLIP OR FLOP' DIRECTOR RECALLS MOMENT TAREK & CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA 'CROSSED THE LINE' DURING ON-SET FIGHT

Sharing a highlight video of their wedding from a year ago, Christina, 36, revealed that she still gets “emotional” while watching the video.

“1 year ago today! I still get emotional watching this! What a year it’s been. I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea,” she captioned the post. “@ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you. ❤️.”

CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA AND ANT ANSTEAD CELEBRATE SIX-MONTH ANNIVERSARY

Ant, 40, shared a series of wedding images on his Instagram to celebrate their milestone as well.

“Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! 😳😍 We have done enough for several life times! I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours,” he wrote in his post. “You saved me and you complete me!!!! 🔥🔥❤️ you are PERFECT!!! My wife! 😍 x.”

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD AND HUSBAND ANT WELCOME BABY BOY

In October, the couple celebrated two years of being together.

"2 years ago today this guy called me for the first time," Christina began her photo caption. "I had just left @wecarespaca (where I had checked myself in for 3 days of fasting my mind body and spirit) while there I had really focused on making positive changes in my life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On 10/27 the first night of my stay after Reiki and spiritual healing a lot of emotions came up and I was feeling sad about a lot of things. I called my friend @claytonjennings1 and asked him to pray for me,” she added. “He prayed I would find a man who treated me and my kids with love and respect, that I would no longer play small, I would step into the life I deserved and that from that day forward everything would begin to fall into place."

She continued, "The next day I woke up with a text from a friend of ours named Walter who had just met Ant and thought we were the perfect fit. 2 kids, similar careers, just gone through a divorce and he was a really NICE guy. Seemed too good to be true, but the timing of the Clayton call seemed like Fate was dealing me a lucky hand."