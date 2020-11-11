Christina Anstead seeks joint legal and physical custody of son she shares with ex Ant Anstead in divorce case

Christina Anstead is seeking a split custody arrangement for her baby boy Hudson in her divorce from Ant Anstead.

The "Christina on the Coast" star, 37, filed for divorce earlier this month after nearly two years of marriage, Fox News confirmed. The couple each have two children of their own from previous marriages, but welcomed Hudson last September.

In her divorce filing, Christina seeks joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, meaning she and Ant would have an equal share of custody, People magazine reported.

Additionally, Christina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Neither the "Flip or Flop" star nor Ant are seeking spousal support, according to the report.

The news comes just days after the HGTV star defended herself on Instagram against claims she is an "absent" mother.

"When I get told 'you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids' - smh (shake my head)," Christina captioned a recent photo. "Wake up people. I hardly post anymore...and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who's a better parent. f that."

Christina argued that the lack of photographic proof of her time spent with her children doesn't warrant the accusations she's receiving.

"It means the opposite - I am with them - I'm present," she said. "So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being - when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I've been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling - some of us are just better at 'masking' it."

Meanwhile, Ant often posts photos with Hudson. On Wednesday morning, the former "Wheeler Dealers" host shared a video of Hudson playing with his cell phone.

Christina first announced in September that she and Ant were separating.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," Christina's social media post read.

The two television stars began dating in 2017 and married one year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif.