Christina Anstead shuts down parent-shamers claiming she's an 'absent mother': 'Stop choosing sides'

Christina Anstead is speaking out against parent-shamers who have been claiming online that she's not present in her kids' lives.

The HGTV star is going through a divorce from Ant Anstead. She officially filed paperwork in court, her publicist confirmed to Fox News this week.

Christina posted a somber-looking selfie on Instagram late Wednesday, calling 2020 an "incredibly isolating" year due to the coronavirus. She argued that it's meant she "no longer" participates in activities such as going to church, out to dinner, movies and sports.

"No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks) it all feels like s--t," Christina wrote. "So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram most people are struggling."

She then reacted to claims she's apparently received from many online claiming she hasn't been present with her children. Christina shares two kids -- daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 -- with her ex Tarek El Moussa. She also shares son Hudson, 14 months, with Ant.

"When I get told 'you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids' - smh (shake my head)," Christina continued. "Wake up people. I hardly post anymore...and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who's a better parent. f that."

Christina argued that just because there isn't photographic proof of her time spent with her children doesn't equate to the accusations she's receiving.

"It means the opposite - I am with them - I'm present," she said. "So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being - when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I've been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling - some of us are just better at 'masking' it."

Christina did not mention her now-ex Ant in the post, but some may assume she's throwing some slight shade his way. Christina's second husband has been quite active on social media in recent weeks, often posting adorable photos and videos with their son.

On Wednesday, Ant shared a sunset selfie with Hudson, writing to his followers that the father and son ended their day eating frozen yogurt on the beach in California.

Ant recently announced he's sticking around the Sunshine State despite being a native of the United Kingdom. His announcement confirmed he's parting ways with "Wheeler Dealers," a show that brought him to the United States in 2017. He's signed on to three new shows to be filmed stateside but has yet to divulge details.

Ant has two kids of his own from his previous marriage to his ex-wife Louise.