Christina Anstead reflects on lessons learned in 2020, how she was ‘ungrateful’ at times: ‘Can’t deny truth’

Christina Anstead is planning on embracing the new year when it comes.

The HGTV star, 37, posted a message to fans on Tuesday reflecting on how tough 2020 has been both mentally and emotionally and how she's trying to "get to know" herself again "in the quiet" moments.

"2020 definitely is not at all what I imagined it to be," she wrote on Instagram. "There are soooo many lessons in all of this madness."

Anstead added how her journey "can be isolating but it’s also helped me begin to heal and get less uncomfortable in 'the void.'"

"What I’m finding too is a lot of us have so much but aren’t truly fulfilled... I’ve felt this way too and while I want to slap myself sometimes for being so ungrateful it’s true and we can’t deny truth," the mother-of-three said.

Then, Anstead teased a new project she's working on for 2021 which will explore spiritual healing.

"Spiritual healing has been my passion for years so I’m looking forward to diving in deep. Despite a lot of crap there have been some really magical times," she concluded.

Anstead surprised fans when she announced her separation from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in September 2020.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," her social media post at the time read.

The couple was married for nearly two years and share one child together, a son named Hudson, born in September 2019. They each have two children of their own from their first marriages.

In her divorce papers filed in November, the "Christina on the Coast" star is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, People magazine reported.

Additionally, Christina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Neither the "Flip or Flop" star nor Ant are seeking spousal support, according to the report.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.