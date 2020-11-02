Ant Anstead leaving 'Wheeler Dealers,' working on 3 new series

Ant Anstead is forging a new path.

The 41-year-old television personality said on Monday that he's exiting "Wheeler Dealers" after appearing on the show since 2017.

"Some EXCITING NEWS! My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the UK," he wrote on Instagram. "I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is @f1elvis [Marc Priestley] and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows (watch this space for the top secret news coming soon)."

"Wheeler Dealers" features automobile enthusiasts like Anstead working to flip classic cars. Anstead served as a co-host on the show, which is currently airing its 16th season.

Priestley will replace the star on the program.

He did not offer any additional details on his exit. Reps for the show did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The news comes not long after Anstead and his wife Christina announced their split after less than two years of marriage. They share a 1-year-old son, Hudson.

Ant has indicated that while the split was shocking to fans, it has remained amicable.

"Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace," he wrote in an Instagram post in September. "Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed."

But as for his three upcoming projects no details were shared either. Although People magazine reported that he previously indicated he'd signed a contract with Discovery Inc.

The U.K.-born mechanic's other television credits include "An Anstead Master Mechanic" and "Christina on the Coast."

"Thank you all those car fans (and non car fans) for the years of support and banter!" Anstead said in his Instagram post. "I am incredibly proud of what we achieved! It’s been a ride."

