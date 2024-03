Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

She shared that she recently had basal cell carcinoma removed from the side of her face.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early," she wrote in part. "And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior…"

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.