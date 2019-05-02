Christian comedian John Crist got fired from Chick-fil-A for doing this

John Crist, a Christian comedian who frequently goes viral on social media for his sarcastic jokes and videos about Chick-fil-A and church, told "Fox & Friends" Thursday about how he got fired from the fast-food chain.

The home-schooled son of a pastor-turned-mayor is one of eight children and he likes to say he sells out venues without selling out his values. He wants to change people's thoughts using comedy, he says.

"I think that's what comedy is, in a lot of ways; is you look around at society and the way things go, and you just don't like it," Crist told F&F's Ainsley Earhardt. "You're just like, 'I don't like how this sits' and you try to come up with things and a lot of times people are like...'That is so true!'"

For the 35-year-old comedian, who has shared the stage with Larry the Cable Guy, the fact that people see truth in his jokes is the highest compliment.

"My first job was at Chick-fil-A. I got fired," Crist said.

Steve Doocy asked: "How do you get fired at Chick-fil-A?"

"It's part of my testimony now," Crist joked. "Actually, I had to, I was stirring up the lemonade and I didn't have the stirrer so I used my hand."

Doocy told him, "I'd fire you, too."

"It wasn't my proudest moment," Crist added. "I was a kid!"

The clean comedian joked that while "Fox & Friends" doesn't have to censor his jokes, his appearance on CNN will.

He explained that he was raised that way.

"My mom, one time, washed my mouth out with soap when I said a cuss word," Crist said. "That was just the house that I grew up in. I was never used to, especially performing in front of other people, swearing."

Crist, who just got off the heels of sold-out shows in Texas and Tennessee, said: "Different types of jokes work in different areas of the country."

He called Nashville his "home territory" and said a joke in Texas might not work the same way in Los Angeles.

"I talk a lot about millennials," Crist said of his comedy routine. "As a millennial, I have no skills...my car was smoking the other day, my dad was like, 'Let me check the engine,' I popped the trunk."