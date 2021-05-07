Woman who matched with Matthew Perry on dating app at age 19 claims age gap made her uncomfortable

Matthew Perry appears to be the latest celebrity called out by a woman he allegedly met on a dating app.

Tik Tok user Kate Haralson spoke out in an interview this week, claiming she was just 19 years old when the " Friends " alum, now 51, matched with her on the dating app Raya last May.

It's the same celebrity dating app Ben Affleck was tied to this week after a woman appeared to leak a video she received from the actor.

Haralson is now speaking up about her decision to leak her own video of Perry this week on Tik Tok, in which the two were reportedly seen engaging in a "20 questions" conversation over FaceTime shortly after meeting on Raya. Despite Perry not making any sexual innuendos during the chat, Haralson claimed to Page Six on Thursday that she felt a bit uncomfortable due to their age gap.

"A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of," Haralson said.

She's since taken down the video. A rep for Perry did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Perry – who recently became engaged to Molly Horowitz – allegedly insisted on moving their chats from Raya to FaceTime "almost immediately," Haralson claimed to the outlet.

Haralson insisted it's not her M.O. to date older men but settled for a match with Perry because she thought "this would be funny."

While the Tik Tok user does not claim Perry crossed the line, she said she became uncomfortable when the 51-year-old actor discussed their age difference.

"I don’t think he minded that," she said of her being 19 years old at the time of their video chat. "It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was."

According to Haralson, Perry once asked her, "Am I as old as your dad?"

"So it was weird," she continued.

Haralson, who works as a celebrity assistant, confirmed she never met up with Perry in person – but claims the actor allegedly tried.

"Maybe one day you can get a COVID test and come over," she claimed Perry once said to her.

Haralson said it was her friend who recorded a clip of her FaceTime conversation with Perry. The celeb assistant admitted she "never really had any intention of posting it," but decided to after user Nivine Jay's post of Affleck went viral.

Haralson concluded, "Honestly, it’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls."