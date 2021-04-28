Chrissy Teigen jabs Lori Loughlin on Twitter over college admissions scandal, spells her name wrong

Chrissy Teigen mocked Lori Loughlin on Twitter over her role in the college admissions scandal — sort of.

In a tweet in which Teigen jokingly talked about going to hospitality school the "Cravings" cookbook author, 35, took a shot at the former "Full House" actress but spelled her name incorrectly.

Teigen joked that the star could help her get accepted to hospitality school, but spelled both her first and last name incorrectly as "Laurie Laughlin."

"I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs," she wrote. "How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable."

The star later followed her tweet up with the correct spelling of Loughlin’s first name.

"Dammit it’s lori!!" she added.

Loughlin recently finished a stint behind bars after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

It seems Teigen is coming out swinging now that she’s back on Twitter after a brief hiatus. She announced in March that she was going to be leaving the social media platform.

"It’s true! [Twitter] no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post. "But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault - I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally."

However, by April she was back at it on Twitter, confessing that she felt bad after "silencing" herself.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she wrote.