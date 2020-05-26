Chrissy Teigen reveals coronavirus test was in preparation for breast implant removal

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chrissy Teigen is explaining herself.

After facing backlash for receiving a coronavirus test, Teigen has explained that she was preparing to have surgery.

The 34-year-old cookbook author shared a video of herself being tested for COVID-19 on Twitter on Tuesday, writing "Honestly loved it," in the caption.

TIKTOK STARS BRYCE HALL, JADEN HOSSLER ARREST FOR DRUG POSSESSION: REPORTS

The post received backlash from followers that felt her being tested was a sign of her "privilege."

"You realized like 50k people are no longer gonna get tested now?" said one Twitter user.

"The #privilege of getting medical care at and inside the convenience of your home," wrote another. "That's out of reach for millions, yeah."

Teigen fired back, explaining, "Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you."

Shortly after, the model took to Instagram to reveal that her upcoming surgery will be a removal of her breast implants.

'SEINFELD' ACTOR RICHARD HERD DEAD AT 87

She shared a black-and-white topless photo of herself with white hearts covering her breasts as she bends forward, laughing.

"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!" Teigen wrote in the caption. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!"

She continued: "All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

Teigen opened up about her breast implants in a recent interview with Glamour magazine, calling the procedure "more of a swimsuit thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky," she explained. "But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."