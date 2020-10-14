2020 Billboard Music Awards: John Legend dedicates performance to wife after pregnancy loss

John Legend delivered an emotional performance Wednesday night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, his first since he and wife Chrissy Teigen announced the heartbreaking loss of their latest pregnancy due to complications.

“This is for Chrissy," the “Voice” coach said as he took the stage from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and during his performance of “Never Break” off of his latest album.

Legend belted notes rarely reached by even the most astute of crooners and through his aching voice and tone, it was clear he was sending a message to his wife who continues to recover from the tragic loss.

“I just remembered what happened :(“ one viewer on Twitter wrote, while many others sent their condolences and prayers to the lively pair.

“I just want to hug @johnlegend,” another tweeted.

“John, that was so beautiful," host Kelly Clarkson said following Legend's pre-taped performance. “All my love to you and Chrissy."

Earlier this month, Teigen wrote a heart wrenching social media post, explaining that she and Legend drove “home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal.”

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she began.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," added the former model. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen and Legend, 41, are also parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

The "Chrissy's Court" star then shared a personal message to her unborn son.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote, offering thanks to those that have sent "positive energy, thoughts and prayers."

While in the hospital, Teigen said on her Instagram Story that she was about halfway through the pregnancy, and had been bleeding consistently for about a month.